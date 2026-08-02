'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' earns Rs 215.47 cr at box office

13:06

Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya's film Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned over Rs 200 crore in India in the three days of release at box office.



The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, released in India on Thursday in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in both 2D and 3D, a day ahead of the global release.



It features Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink.



According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 72.44 crore gross on the opening day at the box office. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 215.47 crore gross at the box office.



Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up four years after the events of 2021's "No Way Home", with Peter Parker living in isolation, having erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves.



The film follows him as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life. -- PTI