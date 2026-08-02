Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' earns Rs 215.47 cr at box office

Sun, 02 August 2026
Share:
13:06
image
Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya's film Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned over Rs 200 crore in India in the three days of release at box office.

The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, released in India on Thursday in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in both 2D and 3D, a day ahead of the global release. 

It features Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 72.44 crore gross on the opening day at the box office. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 215.47 crore gross at the box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up four years after the events of 2021's "No Way Home", with Peter Parker living in isolation, having erased himself from the memories of everyone he loves. 

The film follows him as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Enemy nations use drugs to target Indian youths, warns Modi
LIVE! Enemy nations use drugs to target Indian youths, warns Modi

Kerala rains: Eight dead, several missing; over 5,000 evacuated
Kerala rains: Eight dead, several missing; over 5,000 evacuated

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday said that eight people have died, an equal number are missing and 13 were injured in the previous day's heavy rains which caused property damage, landslides and waterlogging in many parts of...

Deal in sight: Trump cancels planned attack on Iran
Deal in sight: Trump cancels planned attack on Iran

US President Donald Trump has announced the cancellation of a planned attack on Iran, contingent on Tehran agreeing to rapidly open the Strait of Hormuz and end its nuclear programme. This decision follows appeals from Middle Eastern...

Raj Thackeray alleges donation theft at Siddhivinayak Temple
Raj Thackeray alleges donation theft at Siddhivinayak Temple

MNS president Raj Thackeray has alleged that Rs 18 crore is siphoned off annually from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple and Rs 1,400 crore was stolen from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He demanded PM Modi address the issue, while the...

Didn't Expect To Win Title: Tanvi Sharma After Taipei Open
Didn't Expect To Win Title: Tanvi Sharma After Taipei Open

Indian badminton prodigy Tanvi Sharma, 17, secured her first BWF World Tour title by defeating Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games at the Taipei Open Super 300, becoming the youngest champion in the tournament's history.