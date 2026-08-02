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Parts of Kerala received over 300 mm rainfall on Aug 1

Sun, 02 August 2026
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The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Sunday said that Kerala received up to 320 mm of rainfall in some parts on the previous day, leading to water-logging of roads and low-lying areas.

According to the KSDMA, the highest rainfall of 320 mm was at Ayyankunnu area of Kannur district, while many other areas of the northern Malabar region of the state received between 90 mm and 180 mm rains since 3 am on Saturday till midnight.

The rains had resulted in inundation of many low-lying and riverside parts of the state, especially in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, with water also seen entering homes, according to visuals on TV channels.

On Sunday morning, while the rains subsided, water was yet to recede from the flooded areas in many parts of the state, especially Ranni area of Pathanamthitta district and Kuttanad area in Alappuzha district, leading to people being seen travelling using small boats.

The water level of many dams also dropped due to the rains subsiding, leading to closing of the shutters which had been opened on the previous day.

However, the water level in some power generation dams in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts continued to be in red alert status, according to KSDMA.

In Pathanamthitta, the rains caused damage to around 40 homes in 25 villages, most of them in Ranni and Konni areas of the district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 1 issued an orange alert in 12 districts of the state for Sunday.

The previous day's heavy rains in Kerala had triggered landslides, inundated low-lying areas, raised water levels in rivers and dams, and prompted authorities to launch large-scale rescue and evacuation operations in affected regions.  -- PTI

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