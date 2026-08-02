Odisha flood: Excess water from Hirakud released, 10 districts on high alert

14:34

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The excess water discharged from Hirakud Dam has reached Mundali near Cuttack on Sunday, further swelling the Mahanadi river, but there was no major flood threat in the delta regions even though 10 coastal districts are on high alert, officials said.



The water level at Mundali has increased to 5.73 lakh cusec at 9 am on Sunday against 4.74 lakh cusec on Saturday.



"There is a rise in the water level at Mundali near Cuttack, but the peak flood in the Mahanadi river is over. The maximum water level at Mundali could be around 7 lakh cusec. The highest 8.88 lakh cusec water had already flown through Mundali on Thursday night," said Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief Dillip Kumar Rout.



Rout said the additional water could pass through the river without causing much damage or flooding fresh areas, provided there is no further heavy rainfall in the region.



After the release of water from Hirakud dam through 22 sluice gates on Friday, the state government has put the 10 districts in the Mahanadi basin on high alert. Officials were also directed to remain on high alert as the fresh water could cause damage in low-lying Mahanadi delta areas in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur. -- PTI