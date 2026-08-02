Nine-year-old killed, teen cousin critical after group attacks them in UP

20:08

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff





Officials said the attack occurred days after a panchayat settled an issue regarding the alleged harassment of the deceased's female relative, a Class 11 student, by the attackers.



According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Saras Singh, a Class 4 student and a resident of Araji Basdila in the AIIMS police station area.



They said he had been staying with his maternal aunt in a village under Pipraich because his mother died five years ago.





His cousin, Shivkumar Singh, is undergoing treatment at the BRD Medical College.



The police said tension had been simmering between the two sides following allegations that a class 11 girl from Shivkumar's family was harassed by a local youth, Sikandar Sahani.



Although a village panchayat had reportedly settled the matter, resentment persisted, the police said.



On Saturday evening, Saras and Shivkumar were on their way to a paan shop when members of the rival group allegedly intercepted them near Bela crossing. The group reportedly chased them to a shop and assaulted them. -- PTI

A nine-year-old boy was killed and his 15-year-old cousin critically injured in Pipraich after a group of men allegedly attacked them on Saturday night with sticks, iron rods and bricks, the police said on Sunday.