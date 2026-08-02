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Name killers of Kulgam labourers: Farooq Abdullah

Sun, 02 August 2026
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16:01
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah/File image
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah/File image
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday demanded that the identity of the killers of two migrant labourers in Kulgam and a policeman in Anantnag be made public.  

He also asked the authorities where the terrorists were coming from.

"They (administration) should tell people who is carrying out these killings. All we are told is that terrorists killed them. The question is where the terrorists are coming from when all the borders are sealed," Abdullah told reporters in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said it was imperative to unmask the killers to test the lieutenant governor's claim that terrorism has ended in the Valley.

"Let us and the whole world see who these killers are. Has terrorism ended? You can see how much the situation has changed," he said, referring to the change in status quo since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.  

Abdullah also demanded the Centre restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI

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