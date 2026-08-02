Multiple dead in shooting at US restaurant

08:24

Investigating agencies are currently attempting to establish the identity of the suspect and the motive behind the attack.





Hicks stated that the suspect 'was nearby on the scene there, and we are working to try to ascertain his identity and the motivations behind that'.

The violence erupted at a newly established fast-food outlet that had been operational for only a week.





Situated in a high-density commercial area on the north side of Twin Falls, the site is surrounded by hotels and retail establishments serving the regional hub, located roughly 130 miles southeast of Boise.

In the aftermath of the shooting, law enforcement temporarily cordoned off surrounding roads and the Perrine Bridge, the primary crossing over the Snake River Canyon.





Advising the public to ignore unverified reports, Palmer stated, "I would caution people; we're seeing a lot of misinformation on social media, so just be cautious."

Multiple people were killed, and several others sustained injuries during a shooting at a fast-food outlet in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon,reported, citing local officials.Josh Palmer, the public information officer for the city, confirmed that the gunman is deceased, after which all shelter-in-place instructions were lifted.Addressing reporters on Saturday evening, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said, "We believe that the threat to the community is over."Although municipal authorities have not officially confirmed the exact death toll, details previously provided toindicated that at least three people lost their lives, though it remains uncertain whether the gunman was included in that initial figure.Video footage recorded during the incident showed panicked patrons and staff, identifiable by their red aprons and branded paper hats, running frantically into the parking lot as several shots rang out.Law enforcement officials suspect the involvement of a lone gunman, though Palmer toldthat investigators are working 'to determine now some of the other individuals who may have been involved in it'.The incident adds to a broader pattern of public shootings across the United States that have forced civilians to flee everyday locations, including food festivals, parades, places of worship and community gatherings, according toExpressing gratitude for the emergency services, Idaho Senator Mike Crapo wrote on X, 'I'm grateful for the swift response of Idaho's first responders.' --