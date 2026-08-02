Mountaineer Purja's body found 3 days after PoK avalanche

17:20

Veteran Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja/@nimsdai/X

The body of veteran Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja was found on Sunday, three days after he and nine fellow climbers were swept away in an avalanche on Broad Peak, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan.



The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said the 43-year-old mountaineer's body was found at an altitude of around 5,700 metres.



So far, the bodies of five climbers have been recovered, and efforts are underway to locate the remaining five, it said.



"The ground rescue team has reached Nirmal Purja 'Nims Dai' at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak, where three additional bodies have also been sighted, though their identities remain unconfirmed," the ACP said.



The ground team will bring the bodies down to the Japanese camp, it said, adding that recovery efforts continue under extremely difficult terrain conditions.



The ACP said the mountain's terrain, risk of avalanches and steep slopes are posing challenges in rescue efforts as helicopters could not be employed due to the weather conditions. -- PTI