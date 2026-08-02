Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Manipur police commandos to man highways to tackle extortion

Sun, 02 August 2026
Share:
21:05
File image
File image
Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday said the government is considering redeploying state police commandos on national highways passing through the state to curb extortion.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Konthoujam said state police commandos were earlier deployed on highways for Road Opening Patrol (ROP) duty.

"Earlier, state police commandos used to be deployed on the highways for ROP duty. We are trying to deploy them. However, there is a lack of manpower in the state forces," he said.

"We are discussing how to restore the commandos for ROP duty. If we deploy them, the level of extortion on the highways will decrease," the minister added.

His remarks come amid rising incidents of extortion targeting essential goods and fuel convoys on the state's two key highways -- NH-37, linking Imphal and Silchar, and NH-2, connecting Imphal with Dimapur. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Firmly believe Fadnavis will be PM sooner or later: CM's kin
LIVE! Firmly believe Fadnavis will be PM sooner or later: CM's kin

Ram Temple skit row: Clash erupts at MP Pappu Yadav's house
Ram Temple skit row: Clash erupts at MP Pappu Yadav's house

The controversy surrounding the Parliament Ram Mandir skit intensified on Sunday after a clash broke out at the residence of Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, who had portrayed a temple priest wearing saffron robes during the performance in...

K'taka unites on Cauvery as CM urges calm; Vijay defers visit
K'taka unites on Cauvery as CM urges calm; Vijay defers visit

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday asserted that his government was committed to protecting the interests of the state's farmers and people on the Cauvery issue, while appealing to organisations to withdraw the proposed...

Bumrah Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Tests With Injury; J&K's Nabi Set To Be Picked
Bumrah Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Tests With Injury; J&K's Nabi Set To Be Picked

Premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka due to a persistent knee injury.

Nirmal Purja's body found 3 days after deadly PoK avalanche
Nirmal Purja's body found 3 days after deadly PoK avalanche

The body of renowned Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja was recovered on Broad Peak, three days after he and nine other climbers were swept away in a devastating avalanche. Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining five...