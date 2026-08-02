J'khand man climbs mobile tower, seeks CM help to solve his problem; rescued

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The man claimed that he, his family and villagers had voted for him adding if the CM did not reach the venue, he would not come down. -- PTI

A man climbed a 100-foot-high mobile tower at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium in Ranchi in the early hours to demand that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren solve his problem, officials said.A senior police officer said that police safely rescued the man after persuading him for several hours."We safely rescued the man after counselling him and assured him that his demands will be looked into. He climbed the tower around 12.30 am and was rescued around 7.30 am," Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sanoj Choudhary said.The man has been identified as Heeralal, aged around 25, a resident of Sikni village in the Balumath police station limits in Latehar district.Hundreds of students from different parts of the state are staying at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium, demanding an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC and other recruitment examinations in the state. They have been there for the last four to five days.The police are thoroughly investigating the entire matter. Prima facie, it has come to light that the man was upset after his wife went to her parents' house. The exact reason for climbing the tower is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.In a purported video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, the man can be seen saying that Chief Minister Hemant Soren should come and solve this problem.