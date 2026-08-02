Iran warns against further US attacks in talks with Pakistan and Turkey

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The ongoing conflict has continued to unsettle global energy markets.





Brent crude futures rose 24 per cent in July, while doubts over security in the Strait of Hormuz have deterred commercial shipping along one of the world's busiest oil transit corridors.

Iran on Saturday cautioned the United States against any 'adventurous action', declaring that it would respond decisively should American forces launch fresh strikes on Iranian targets, thereby heightening tensions across the Middle East.The warning followed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Friday, in which he said he was losing faith in talks with Tehran and threatened additional attacks, stating the US would be 'hitting them' if required.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered the message in separate telephone conversations with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.According to Araghchi's Telegram account, he informed the Pakistani and Turkish officials that Iran would respond decisively to any 'aggression' and reviewed the implications of what he termed destabilising moves by the US, along with the rising threat of regional instability.During his discussion with the Saudi foreign minister, Araghchi stated that any assault by the US or Israel, or involvement by regional nations in such operations, would meet a 'proportionate response' from Tehran.The warnings were issued hours after Kuwait's army reported that it had intercepted and destroyed hostile drones launched by Iran against several critical sites. Falling debris damaged a government building in northern Kuwait and civilian property on Bubiyan Island, though no injuries were reported.Separately, a media outlet affiliated with Iran's top security body cautioned that any US strike on Iran's energy infrastructure would trigger Iranian attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel, claiming "all will be burned to ashes."At a Cabinet meeting held at Camp David on Friday, Trump said he still believed US negotiators, including Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, could reach an agreement with Iran. He nonetheless voiced frustration with Tehran, accusing it of repeatedly violating its pledges.Anxiety has also extended to the Red Sea after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen issued threats against shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another vital channel for global energy shipments.The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations stated on Saturday that it had received reports of two maritime incidents off the Omani coast. One tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile that damaged its engine room, while another reported an explosion near the vessel without sustaining damage. --