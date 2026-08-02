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IAF concludes week-long drill in Pokhran

Sun, 02 August 2026
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The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday concluded its week-long exercise at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, showcasing its combat readiness and counter-drone warfare capabilities, officials said.

According to defence sources in Rajasthan, the exercise, Rotor Clapp-III, was conducted on the theme of 'Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (Counter-UAS)'.

Multiple helicopter units of the IAF took part in it.

The primary objective of the drill was to test operational concepts against emerging aerial threats and strengthen combat preparedness in an evolving battlefield environment, sources said.

The exercise focused on enhancing the operational capabilities of the IAF's helicopter fleet to counter growing threats posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS). It also assessed strategies, techniques and procedures for integrated helicopter operations under simulated real combat conditions.

Almost all major helicopter platforms of the IAF participated and demonstrated their combat capabilities through a series of tactical missions. -- PTI

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