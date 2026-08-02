Five women killed, four injured in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

21:22

Five women were killed and four others injured in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Ramgarh and Godda districts on Sunday, police said.



Of the five fatalities, three were reported from Patratu Block in Ramgarh, and two from Maheshpur-Rampur village in Basantrai Block in Godda district, officers said.



All the victims were killed while sowing paddy in the fields, he said.



"Three women were killed in lightning strikes in two villages of Ramgarh. They were identified as Rekha Devi (45) and Roshni Kumari (21), both from Sakul village, and Sushanti Devi (34), a resident of Palani village," Patratu Police Station officer-in-charge Shivlal Kumar Gupta told PTI.



Besides, two women were killed in Godda, another officer said, adding that the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. -- PTI