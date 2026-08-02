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Firmly believe Fadnavis will be PM sooner or later: CM's kin

Sun, 02 August 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' paternal uncle Balasaheb Fadnavis on Sunday said he "firmly believed" his nephew would "sooner or later" be prime minister of the country.

Balasaheb Fadnavis, a retired banker, was speaking here at the launch of the book 'Devabhau', which is based on the life of the CM. 

The senior BJP leader is fondly called 'Devabhau' by his supporters.

"I firmly believe that sooner or later, my nephew will become the prime minister of India," Balasaheb Fadnavis said.

Recalling his nephew's early years and political journey, he said Devendra Fadnavis was a gold medallist in law, an excellent orator and someone who "never brings politics into family discussions and remains completely relaxed at home".

Life took a decisive turn when he worked under a renowned lawyer in Nagpur before joining the Jana Sangh, Balasaheb said. -- PTI

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