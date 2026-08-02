Farmer killed by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba

17:11

File image

A 53-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant when he was heading to his agricultural field in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest official said on Sunday.



The incident took place on Saturday near Badmar village under Jhokia Patra forest area, he added.



Jageshwar Rathiya, who had to pass through a forest to reach his farmland, came face to face with a jumbo, which trampled him to death, he said.



Forest personnel rushed to the spot sent the body for post-mortem examination. His wife, Leela Bai Rathiya, was provided immediate relief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be released after completion of formalities, the official said.



"Two elephants and another herd of nine elephants are been currently roaming in different parts of Korba forest division. Despite repeated alerts and preventive measures by the forest department, a minor lapse in caution by the farmer proved fatal," he said.



The department has been making regular public announcements in villages to alert residents about elephant movement and has created WhatsApp groups to share real-time information.



Drones are being used to monitor elephant movement, while villagers have also been connected through the 'Sajag' mobile application to receive continuous updates, the official said. -- PTI