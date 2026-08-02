Enforcement teams inspect markets across Bengal as vegetable prices soar

16:43

File image

Enforcement Branch (EB) teams on Sunday visited several markets across West Bengal, including key wholesale and retail markets in Kolkata, to monitor prices amid a steep increase in prices of vegetables, eggs and other essential commodities over the past few weeks, an official said.



In Kolkata, EB teams visited Shyambazar, Garia Bazaar, Jadu Babu's Bazaar and parts of the wholesale market area, where officials interacted with traders to verify the retail prices of vegetables and assess whether any items were being sold above the prevailing market rates.



Similar drives were undertaken in several districts. The state-wide exercise follows directions from the state government to intensify price monitoring after vegetable prices witnessed a steep increase in July, which traders attributed to rain-induced supply disruptions.



The Enforcement Branch (EB) is a specialised police unit to prevent hoarding, black marketing and price inflation.



In South 24 Parganas district, EB officials, along with personnel from the local police, municipal authorities and the block administration, inspected markets in Baruipur and Garia. Officials checked vegetable prices and interacted with traders regarding supply and retail rates. -- PTI