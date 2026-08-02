Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Enemy nations use drugs to target Indian youths, warns Modi

Sun, 02 August 2026
Share:
13:14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi/Courtesy Narendra Modi on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi/Courtesy Narendra Modi on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the country's youth to take a pledge against substance abuse, saying drugs can give them a "high" for some time, but would make their entire career and personal life "low".

Launching the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', Modi said the country's youth must be mentally and physically fit, for which it is necessary for them to stay away from all kinds of substance abuse.

He also said that enemy countries use the supply of drugs as part of their terror plans because they know that "youth are the future of our country".

"Drugs can give you a high for some time, but it makes your entire career and personal life low," he said.

Questioning the taboo around drug addicts, Modi said those who come out of drug addiction are fighters and should be honoured by society.

"Society should respect them, embrace them and give them a second chance," he said.

The prime minister launched the campaign virtually in the presence of a large number of youth, who described themselves as representatives of Gen-Z, days after large-scale protests by students demanding reforms in the public examination system rocked Delhi and other parts of the country.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Enemy nations use drugs to target Indian youths, warns Modi
LIVE! Enemy nations use drugs to target Indian youths, warns Modi

Kerala rains: Eight dead, several missing; over 5,000 evacuated
Kerala rains: Eight dead, several missing; over 5,000 evacuated

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday said that eight people have died, an equal number are missing and 13 were injured in the previous day's heavy rains which caused property damage, landslides and waterlogging in many parts of...

Deal in sight: Trump cancels planned attack on Iran
Deal in sight: Trump cancels planned attack on Iran

US President Donald Trump has announced the cancellation of a planned attack on Iran, contingent on Tehran agreeing to rapidly open the Strait of Hormuz and end its nuclear programme. This decision follows appeals from Middle Eastern...

Raj Thackeray alleges donation theft at Siddhivinayak Temple
Raj Thackeray alleges donation theft at Siddhivinayak Temple

MNS president Raj Thackeray has alleged that Rs 18 crore is siphoned off annually from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple and Rs 1,400 crore was stolen from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He demanded PM Modi address the issue, while the...

Didn't Expect To Win Title: Tanvi Sharma After Taipei Open
Didn't Expect To Win Title: Tanvi Sharma After Taipei Open

Indian badminton prodigy Tanvi Sharma, 17, secured her first BWF World Tour title by defeating Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games at the Taipei Open Super 300, becoming the youngest champion in the tournament's history.