Enemy nations use drugs to target Indian youths, warns Modi

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi/Courtesy Narendra Modi on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the country's youth to take a pledge against substance abuse, saying drugs can give them a "high" for some time, but would make their entire career and personal life "low".



Launching the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', Modi said the country's youth must be mentally and physically fit, for which it is necessary for them to stay away from all kinds of substance abuse.



He also said that enemy countries use the supply of drugs as part of their terror plans because they know that "youth are the future of our country".



"Drugs can give you a high for some time, but it makes your entire career and personal life low," he said.



Questioning the taboo around drug addicts, Modi said those who come out of drug addiction are fighters and should be honoured by society.



"Society should respect them, embrace them and give them a second chance," he said.



The prime minister launched the campaign virtually in the presence of a large number of youth, who described themselves as representatives of Gen-Z, days after large-scale protests by students demanding reforms in the public examination system rocked Delhi and other parts of the country. -- PTI