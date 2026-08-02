Eight dead, several missing as heavy rains lash Kerala

12:18

Kerala State Electricity Board opened multiple gates of Kallarkutty Dam amid heavy rainfall, in Idukki, Kerala, August 1, 2026./ANI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday said that eight people have died, an equal number are missing and 13 were injured in the previous day's heavy rains which caused property damage, landslides and waterlogging in many parts of the state.



In a statement issued by his office, Satheesan also said that 27 houses were completely destroyed, 196 homes were partially damaged and 5,792 people have been shifted to the 209 relief camps set up across the state.



The government will ensure assistance to the families of the deceased and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods, he further said.



The CM said that despite the reduction in rainfall since the previous day, people should be vigilant, especially in the hilly areas.



He also said that people's representatives and volunteers were actively involved in relief efforts.



Satheesan further said that he was communicating with Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar and other ministers assigned to various districts as well as the local administrations in connection with rain-related relief efforts.



The CM said that the subsiding or reduction in rainfall in many parts of the state was a relief and cleaning activities have started in the areas that were flooded or waterlogged.



He urged workers and activists of political parties and voluntary organisations to participate in the cleaning activities and assured all support of the government for the same. -- PTI