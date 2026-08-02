Delhi: 6 Bangladeshi nationals sent to detention centre for violating visa rules

19:26

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Six Bangladeshi nationals have been shifted to a detention centre after being detained by the Delhi police for violating the conditions of their double-entry visas by staying beyond the permissible duration, officials said on Sunday.



The six were detained during the inspection of hotels and guest houses as part of a verification drive in central Delhi. They were found staying at a hotel on Arakashan Road in Nabi Karim.



Verification of their visas and immigration records revealed that although their visas were valid, each visit permitted a maximum stay of 15 days, which they had exceeded, police said.



The six were produced before the foreigners regional registration office (FRRO), which issued restriction orders and shifted them to a detention centre for deportation proceedings.



The police said no previous criminal involvement of the six had come to light. -- PTI