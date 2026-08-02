Deal in sight: Trump cancels planned attacks on Iran

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Trump said there have been urgent appeals from Middle Eastern Countries to hold off any attack as 'perimeters of a deal has been agreed to'.





He asserted this would include immediate and total opening of the Hormuz Strait and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

United States President Donald Trump has announced the cancellation of a planned attack on Iran, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal with the Persian Gulf country, while noting that Israel has joined him in this commitment.The announcement hinges on two pivotal concessions from Tehran: the unhindered opening of the Strait of Hormuz to re-establish international maritime traffic through the critical global energy chokepoint, and an enforceable end to Iran's nuclear advancement programme.While the cancellation of the strike signals a temporary reprieve from total escalation, Trump emphasised that the pause is entirely conditional on Iran's readiness to 'rapidly make a deal'.'The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat,' Trump said in a post on Truth Social.'Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment,' he added.'Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE,' Trump urged stakeholders, leaving the ball in the court of negotiators to translate the framework into a binding treaty.Hours before Trump's announcement, Iran cautioned the United States against any 'adventurous action', declaring that it would respond decisively should American forces launch fresh strikes on Iranian targets, thereby heightening tensions across the Middle East.The warning followed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Friday, in which he said he was losing faith in talks with Tehran and threatened additional attacks, stating the US would be 'hitting them' if required. --