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Cong, GFP begin alliance talks for 2027 Goa polls

Sun, 02 August 2026
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Opposition parties Congress and the Goa Forward Party have launched preliminary talks to ally for the 2027 state assembly polls, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also signalling its willingness for a tie-up.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said he had held talks with Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on forming an alliance.

The duo met in the Fatorda town of South Goa on Saturday.

The Congress and GFP had fought the 2022 Goa assembly polls together.

Chodankar said that the talks on Saturday were preliminary and a decision has to be taken on renewing the alliance.

"We will be meeting again to hammer out and finalise details, including seat sharing," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik on Saturday held a meeting with the party's committee formed to decide on a tie-up with like-minded parties. -- PTI

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