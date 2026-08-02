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Civic official shot dead in Bihar's Aurangabad

Sun, 02 August 2026
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An official of a civic body has been shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Aurangabad district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vimal Kumar, executive officer (EO) of the Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council.

The incident took place near Dhanauti Bridge in Barun police station area on Saturday evening when Kumar was travelling from Dehri to Patna via the Son Canal Service Road.

Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma said the assailants intercepted Kumar's vehicle, assaulted him with sticks and later opened fire on him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Jamuhar where doctors declared him dead, he added.

The SP said the entire area has been cordoned off and raids were underway to apprehend those involved in the crime.

"The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway," he added. -- PTI

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