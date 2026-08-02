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Chhattisgarh: Two girls dead, 50 houses damaged due to floods in Narayanpur

Sun, 02 August 2026
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15:36
A biker wades through a flooding road in Chhattisgarh./ANI Photo
A biker wades through a flooding road in Chhattisgarh./ANI Photo
More than 50 houses were damaged, and two girls lost their lives after heavy rains triggered severe floods, wreaking havoc in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad region on Saturday.

According to Chhattisgarh Minister Kedar Kashyap, the entire region received rainfall on July 28, 29, and 30, and the precipitation was manifold higher than the average rainfall. "The entire region received rainfall on the 28th, 29th, and 30th. The precipitation was manifold higher than the average rainfall. Conditions resembling a cloudburst developed, leading to a flood situation," Kashyap told ANI.

Due to the floods, many people were displaced from their homes, and local infrastructure also suffered extensive damage in the area. Flood-affected resident Sonaru Ram highlighted that around 16 houses were washed away in the incident, adding that a situation like this had never arisen before in the area.

"The rain came suddenly, and we couldn't go anywhere. We couldn't salvage any belongings... Around 16 houses were washed away in this incident... We have suffered huge losses. A situation like this had never arisen before; this is the first time it has happened," Ram told ANI.

However, state Minister Kedar Kashyap mentioned that the Chhattisgarh government is making efforts to ensure that the immediate relief reaches the area. -- ANI

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