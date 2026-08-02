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Cauvery: Vijay agreed to postpone visit, says DKS

Sun, 02 August 2026
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18:44
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay has agreed to postpone his Cauvery-related visit to Bengaluru following a request from the Karnataka government, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Sunday, describing the gesture as one that would help maintain a cordial atmosphere between the two states.

Shivakumar, who was supposed to hold discussions with Joseph Vijay over the inter-state dispute here on Monday said the latter has agreed to postpone his visit in view of the prevailing situation. 

The CM had earlier appealed to Vijay to defer his visit so as to hold talks in a more conducive atmosphere. 

Shivakumar said he had requested Vijay to defer the visit as emotions were running high in Karnataka.

"I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader. I congratulated him on his bold decision," he said. -- PTI

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