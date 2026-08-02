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BSP expels Ashok Siddarth, Randhir Singh Beniwal for indiscipline

Sun, 02 August 2026
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BSP supremo Mayawati/File image
BSP supremo Mayawati/File image
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday announced the expulsion of former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddarth and party coordinator Randhir Singh Beniwal from the party for repeated "indiscipline" and "violation" of organisational directives.

In a post on X, Mayawati said Siddarth, who is the father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, had earlier been expelled over "indiscipline" during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, particularly over the issue of coordination with the party's state unit in ticket distribution.

He was later reinducted after he assured the leadership that such lapses would not be repeated, she said.

According to Mayawati, Siddarth was thereafter assigned responsibilities only in states outside Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the party's organisational base.

However, the former chief minister alleged that complaints of indiscipline and violation of party directions continued to emerge from Karnataka, Odisha and West Bengal despite repeated warnings. -- PTI

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