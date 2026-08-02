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Attack on officials coordinated, organised: ED in Kerala HC

Sun, 02 August 2026
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CPI-M workers attack a vehicle carrying ED officials over its searches at the residences of ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in the CMRL case, in Thiruvananthapuram, May 27, 2026./ANI Photo
CPI-M workers attack a vehicle carrying ED officials over its searches at the residences of ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in the CMRL case, in Thiruvananthapuram, May 27, 2026./ANI Photo
The Enforcement Directorate has opposed in the Kerala high court the bail plea of a person accused of attacking the agency's officials following a search at former CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in May this year, claiming that it was a "coordinated and organised assault" and not a spontaneous protest.

The agency has contended that the May 27 attack on its officials cannot be viewed as an ordinary law-and-order incident or a spontaneous public protest, as it happened following the conclusion of a several-hours long search proceedings.

The ED search was linked to financial dealings between Vijayan's daughter's firm and a sand mining company, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

Investigating agencies allege that Vijayan's daughter, T Veena, and her firm, Exalogic Solutions, received money from CMRL, a sand-mining company, between 2017 and 2020 for IT and consultancy services that were allegedly never provided.

Veena and CMRL deny any wrongdoing and maintain that the payments were part of a legitimate commercial arrangement.

Following the search, as the ED officials were leaving, a mob had attacked the vehicles carrying them, allegedly causing injuries to one of the drivers, a CRPF officer and a member of the search team.

In its affidavit, filed through advocate Jaishankar V Nair, opposing the bail plea of the accused, the ED has claimed that "the allegations disclose a coordinated and organised assault on the officers of a central investigating agency who had lawfully conducted search proceedings pursuant to statutory powers vested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act". -- PTI

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