TISS postpones convocation; CJI was to be chief guest

20:05

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has deferred its convocation, where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was to be chief guest, barely 48 hours before the event "due to unforeseen circumstances".



"We sincerely regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, TISS' 86th Convocation, scheduled for 2nd August 2026, has been postponed," a circular to the faculty on July 31 said.



"We understand the significance of this occasion for our graduating students, families, faculty and staff, and we deeply appreciate your understanding and patience as we work through the situation. We will share the revised date and further details at the earliest," the circular added.



The sudden deferment has surprised the faculty as well as students.



A faculty member said it was known for sometime that CJI Surya Kant was going to be chief guest at the event, adding the controversy around the CJI was also well known to everyone.



The Cockroach Janta Party, which staged massive protests across the country, especially in Delhi, after the NEET paper leak that led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, had cited the CJI's cockroach remark for its formation.



The faculty, who declined to be identified, said it appears that lack of safety of people attending the event was the reason for its cancellation. However, no official reason has been communicated.



"It (postponing) is a big decision to take two days before the convocation," the faculty said.



Several students had invited their parents for the convocation. -- PTI