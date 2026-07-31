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Stopped India, Pak war with tariff threats, claims Trump again

Sat, 01 August 2026
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US President Donald Trump/File image
US President Donald Trump/File image
India and Pakistan were "very angry, and screamed and yelled" when the US threatened tariffs if they did not end their war, President Donald Trump claimed on Friday, referring to Operation Sindoor last year.

In an interaction with the media at Camp David near here, Trump said 11 planes were shot down during the raging war between India and Pakistan, a claim disputed by New Delhi.

Trump reiterated his claim to have stopped eight wars during his presidency and asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to make a deal to end the war with Ukraine.

"We ended the India-Pakistan (war). 11 planes were shot down. That was raging. That was good. I used tariffs. I said, 'If you're going to go to war, 250 per cent tariff.' Each of them," Trump said at a media interaction after a televised meeting with his cabinet colleagues.

"And they (India and Pakistan) screamed and yelled and were very angry. They were both angry about it. A day later they called and they said, 'We will not go to war'," Trump said.

The US President said Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he saved 50 million lives by stopping the war between the two nuclear powers.

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