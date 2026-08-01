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'Spider-Man' star Jacob Batalon marries longtime girlfriend Veronica Leahov

Sat, 01 August 2026
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day actor Jacob Batalon has reportedly married interior designer Veronica Leahov.

The news was reported by the entertainment magazine People

The reports come days after Batalon indirectly mentioned his marriage during one of his recent interviews, where he said, "My wife calls me big dog. She doesn't. I wish she did."

Leahov has also changed her name to Veronica Leahov Batalon on the website.

Batalon and Leahov started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2025. 

The couple announced their engagement with a post on Instagram, which comprised a series of their pictures. "The beginning of the rest of our lives together," read the caption.

Batalon's latest Spider-Man film released on Thursday and has collected over Rs 100 crore in India at the box office. 

The film features Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Michelle Jones-Watson. 

Batalon essays Ned Leeds in the film. -- PTI

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