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Security tightened in Bihar's Madhubani border district amid tension in Nepal

Sat, 01 August 2026
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Security has been tightened along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani district in the wake of protests over the recent communal violence on the other side of the international boundary, officials said.

Tensions have persisted in several districts of Nepal since communal clashes erupted in Sunsari in Koshi province over the past weekend, prompting authorities to impose curfews, prohibitory orders and step up security deployment.

At least three people died, and dozens were injured in clashes and police firing following a dispute over the use of loudspeakers during celebrations by two religious communities in the Himalayan nation last Sunday.

Nepalese authorities on Friday imposed an indefinite curfew in parts of Saptari district in Madhesh province bordering India.

As a precautionary measure, police in Bihar's Madhubani district tightened security to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incident along the border, an official statement said.

Intensive surveillance, vehicle checking and search operations are being carried out on all major and alternative border routes, police said, adding that additional forces have been deployed at border police stations.

Police urged people to comply with administrative directives, not to pay heed to rumours and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station. -- PTI

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