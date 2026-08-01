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Rahul Gandhi meets kin of NEET aspirants who ended their lives

Sat, 01 August 2026
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Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the families that have lost their loved ones to NEET-related suicides in Tamil Nadu and asserted that students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them.

Interacting at Mamallapuram with the relatives of those who took the extreme step vis-a-vis NEET, Gandhi said: "Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child.

Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them and serious questions about a broken education system. Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them".

"The tears of parents who have lost their children, their wailing-there is no greater sorrow than this. This grief will live with them forever-and along with it remain many questions about this broken and corrupt education system," he said in a post on X.

Referring to paper leaks and cancelled exams, he said, "Prime Minister has the audacity to talk about forgiving the students".

He further said, "Has he even met a single grieving family who has lost their child, or those whose entire savings, life, time, and dreams have been snatched away by paper leaks? The answer is no! India's students do not need the Prime Minister's forgiveness-Modi ji should apologise to them". -- PTI

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