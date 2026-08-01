Nirav Modi joins chess club at London prison

18:11

Nirav Modi, wanted in India to face trial in connection with a USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, has joined the chess club in his south-west London prison, a UK court was told this week.



The 55-year-old jeweller is lodged back at HMP Wandsworth - where he was originally held following his arrest in March 2019 - before being moved to HMP Thameside and then HMP Pentonville in north London, causing significant disruption to ongoing civil court claims unrelated to the extradition proceedings. At a hearing on Friday concerning the sale of a luxury apartment in central London linked with the businessman and held in a trust, it emerged that his scheduled appearance via videolink had been called off.



"It is his decision not to attend," said Master James Brightwell, presiding over the case at the Chancery Division of the High Court in London.



The prison officer informed the court that Nirav Modi had been aware of the hearing but had chosen to "join the chess club". His legal team said that as they were seeking an adjournment in the matter, it had not been necessary for their client to attend.



The case involves Trident Trust Company (Singapore) Pte Limited as the claimant, seeking to sell its apartment asset in Marylebone area of central London.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) successfully argued in March 2024 for the proceeds from the sale of 103 Marathon House to be placed in a secure account after all "pressing liabilities" of the trust have been cleared.



The hearing this week sought the "court's blessing" for the sale to proceed at a lower than previously estimated price due to fluctuations in the London property market. Master Brightwell agreed to adjourn the matter until September, with directions for all parties involved to be given sufficient time to present their evidence.



Nirav Modi, as one of the named defendants in the case, has previously claimed that he was the "true settler" of the trust and should be treated as a beneficiary.



Meanwhile, his extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges is expected, as a last-ditch plea at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in France is also believed to have been unsuccessful.



However, the final part of a four-part podcast series by 'The Daily Telegraph' claimed on Friday that there are rumours that Nirav Modi may have submitted a second claim for political asylum as a "last throw of the dice".



'The Diamond King' has been documenting how the newspaper's reporters were tipped off by an anonymous source in the diamond trade of the fugitive jeweller's whereabouts at a rented luxury apartment in central London seven years ago.