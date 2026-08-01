LPG imports from US reached record high in July

08:54

While diversification has helped maintain crude imports, higher global oil prices have pushed up India's import bill. The country’s crude oil import bill rose 48 per cent year-on-year to $14.7 billion in June despite lower import volumes than a year earlier, official data showed.





The increase came as the Indian basket crude price averaged $85.47 per barrel in June, up from $69.77 a year earlier. Crude remains India’s largest import item, accounting for around 20 per cent of the country’s merchandise import bill.





-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard

India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports from the United States surged to a record 0.91 million tonnes (mt) in July, accounting for more than 73 per cent of total imports, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.India has ramped up LPG imports from the US as supplies from its traditional Gulf suppliers such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia remain constrained amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.The disruption has also prompted India to diversify its sourcing, with cargoes arriving from newer suppliers such as Argentina and Algeria.The supply disruption weighed on India's overall LPG imports, which fell 39 per cent from 2-2.1 mt before the conflict began, to 1.24 mt in July. The US emerged as India's largest LPG supplier during the month, followed by the UAE and Iran.Imports from the UAE, historically India's largest LPG supplier, plunged more than 80 per cent from pre-conflict levels to 0.1 mt in July, while shipments from Iran stood at 0.09 mt. Supplies from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also remained limited.Meanwhile, Russia remained India’s largest crude oil supplier in July, accounting for 55.5 per cent of the country's total crude imports. The top five suppliers -- Russia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Brazil -- together contributed more than 80 per cent of India’s crude oil imports during the month.Imports from Russia averaged 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd), followed by the UAE at 0.46 million bpd and Saudi Arabia at 0.42 million bpd. Venezuela and Brazil supplied 0.22 million bpd and 0.2 million bpd, respectively.Unlike LPG imports, India’s crude oil imports remained resilient despite supply disruptions in West Asia. The country imported about 5 million bpd of crude in July, broadly in line with pre-conflict levels, aided by its diversified sourcing strategy.