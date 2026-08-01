Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Language used by 'NaMo rugna'...: Uddhav on PM's video

Sat, 01 August 2026
Share:
16:56
image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise to the youth who faced police action in New Delhi during the NEET protests and also to families of students who died by suicide following the paper leak.

"Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah should apologise to students and their families because of the way students were bashed up with sticks fitted with nails, pellet guns and tear gassed....some male police tore clothes of women protesters," Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

The police action has left a lasting impression on their minds, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

The reforms brought in by the government after the paper leak could have been done when protests began. The government does not feel anything to talk to Pakistan and terrorists but not to the future (youth), Thackeray said.

Modi on Friday said he and even his late mother were subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar during the protests over alleged NEET irregularities, but asserted that dragging such "misguided children" into court would not resolve the problem and hence, he wanted to forgive them.

"There is a need to apologise and not forgive. How will the youth forgive you? You first call them cockroach and then you call them misguided," Thackeray said in a swipe at the PM.

Thackeray said the language used by youth during the protests could be questionable. However, the language used by "NaMo rugna" (staunch followers of Modi) should also be blamed for the way they troll, he pointed out.

On National Security Advisor Ajit Doval receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 at an event in Pune from Shah, Thackeray said Lokmanya is known as the father of Indian unrest.

But Modi and Shah are fathers of the unrest against their own government, he opined. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Separated from lover, woman strangles husband with sari
LIVE! Separated from lover, woman strangles husband with sari

Mountaineering legend 'Nims' Purja killed in avalanche
Mountaineering legend 'Nims' Purja killed in avalanche

Veteran Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja, 43, has died in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit Baltistan. He was part of a 10-member climbing team caught in the avalanche at 7,000 metres. Three bodies have...

Rahul booked over Ram temple 'chanda chori' skit at Parl
Rahul booked over Ram temple 'chanda chori' skit at Parl

Varanasi Police have registered a case against Lok Sabha MPs Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav, and Awadhesh Prasad for allegedly insulting Sanatan Dharma and hurting religious sentiments during an opposition protest in Parliament. The FIR was...

Jaismine, Preeti strike CWG gold, Jadumani takes silver
Jaismine, Preeti strike CWG gold, Jadumani takes silver

Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria delivered double delight for India with commanding gold-medal victories, while Jadumani Singh added a silver to cap another successful day for the country's boxing contingent.

Foreign citizen can't be deported unless...: Centre to SC
Foreign citizen can't be deported unless...: Centre to SC

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that foreign nationals with unverified nationality cannot be deported unless their home country confirms their identity and agrees to accept them. This submission was made in response to a plea...