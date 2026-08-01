Heavy rain causes landslides across Kerala, 3 killed

10:25

The deceased was identified as Sumathi, a resident of the Adoormala area near Kudayathoor in Idukki district.





Debris from a landslide struck her house in the early hours of Saturday, the district administration said.

Ranni MLA Pazhakulam Madhu, in a social media post, said heavy flooding had been reported in Ranni and adjoining areas.





He urged people to remain cautious as river water levels had risen to dangerous levels and said floodwaters had entered several houses and shops.

Three were killed while several others were trapped following separate landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts on Saturday, as incessant heavy rain triggered floods and fresh landslides across Kerala, officials said.Neighbours managed to rescue her husband and the couple's son. Both sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in Thodupuzha.Authorities said the family's house was destroyed in the landslide.Sumathi's body was recovered after a search operation carried out by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services, police and revenue officials.A youth died, and his mother was buried under debris in a landslide at Payyanithottam in Poonjar in Kottayam district.The deceased is identified as Joseph, son of Johny, and a search is on for his mother, who is suspected to be trapped under debris, officials said.Even though Joseph was rescued, he succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital.In another incident, a person identified as Prabhakaran Nair died after a landslide hit a house in the Vagamon area of Idukki district.Officials said that Nair, a native of Vaikom in Kottayam, was sleeping in one of the bedrooms of his relative's house when the landslide took place.Following an hours-long search, his body could be recovered, officials said.Landslides and flooding were reported in various parts of the Idukki district.At Upputhara, a parked police jeep was damaged in a landslide.With the Pullakayar river overflowing, the Kokkayar low-level crossing (chappath) has been submerged. Around six houses were inundated in the surrounding area, and the affected families were shifted to safer locations, officials said.Authorities said several other landslides were reported from different parts of the district. Heavy rain disrupted traffic at multiple locations as well.The road between Kattappana and Vazhavara was blocked following a landslide, while rising water levels in the Chottupara stream at Vandiperiyar led to waterlogging on National Highway 183.The road at Nellimala was also blocked, affecting vehicular movement.Authorities have announced the opening of the shutters of minor dams in the district.In the neighbouring Kottayam district, heavy rain triggered widespread flooding in Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal and Erumeli, inundating residential areas, disrupting traffic and prompting large-scale rescue operations.Erattupetta town witnessed a sudden rise in water levels overnight, forcing authorities to halt vehicular traffic.Several houses in Erattupetta, including those in Nadakkal and Murikkoly, were inundated.Rescue personnel, assisted by locals, evacuated people stranded on the upper floors of their homes to safer locations. Traffic in the area remained completely disrupted, according to officials.In Koottickal and Mundakkayam, water levels continued to rise after the Manimala and Pullakayar rivers overflowed. The Koottickal causeway and low-level crossing were submerged, while water entered several houses.Traffic was also affected after the Mundakkayam causeway went underwater.More landslides were reported from the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district.Several parts of Ranni and nearby areas are cut off following the flood, and the district administration has deployed boats to rescue people trapped in their houses, officials said.Authorities said heavy rain, accompanied by landslides, caused a sudden rise in the water level in the Pampa river.Relief camps have also been set up in Pathanamthitta district, officials added.Apart from central Kerala, heavy rain was reported in the hilly areas of Kollam district.Also, floods and minor landslides were reported in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts.In Chaliyam, Kozhikode, a fishing boat was stranded in high waves and fishermen were later rescued from it.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to keep rescue teams on alert and advise people in vulnerable areas to remain cautious.The IMD issued a red alert predicting very heavy rain in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.An orange alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.District administrations announced holidays for educational institutions in several districts, considering the forecast of heavy rain on Saturday. --