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Girl booked for abusing PM during protest apologises

Sat, 01 August 2026
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A 15-year-old girl, against whom a Zero FIR was registered over allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest at Jantar Mantar, has issued a public apology.

According to media report, the teenager released a video on Friday, in which she said she was influenced by others and described the episode as her 'first and last mistake'.

In the video, cited by various news outlets, the girl apologised with folded hands to the prime minister and the nation, saying she regretted her remarks and sought forgiveness.

She claimed she was carried away by the atmosphere at the protest and did not realise the consequences of her actions, NDTV and Hindustan Times reported.

The apology came hours after Modi, in a video message shared on Instagram, appealed for restraint, saying abuses solve nothing and that the youth should be guided rather than punished.

He also said he had forgiven those who had used offensive language against him.

A Zero FIR had been registered after a video of the girl allegedly making abusive remarks against the prime minister at the Jantar Mantar protest went viral. 

The case was later transferred to the Delhi Police for investigation.  -- Agencies

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