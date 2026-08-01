Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Foreign citizen can't be deported unless...: Centre to SC

Sat, 01 August 2026
Share:
15:04
image
A foreign national, whose nationality is unverified, cannot be deported unless his home country confirms the nationality and agrees to accept him, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

The submission was made in an affidavit filed before the top court by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a plea challenging the indefinite detention of persons declared foreigners in Assam without prospects of deportation.

"A foreign national whose nationality is unknown/unverified can be deported to their home country only upon confirmation of their nationality/possession of a valid travel document/acceptance by the home country concerned. The deportation procedure cannot be initiated without nationality verification," the Centre said in the submission.

According to the Centre, a foreign national can be deported by the concerned state, Union Territory, or the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, after completion of the sentence or court proceedings, provided the individual possesses a valid travel document or passport and no other criminal case is pending against them.

"It is necessary to obtain the requisite travel document from the Embassy/High Commission of the country concerned through the process of nationality verification before he/she can be deported," it said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Foreign citizen can't be deported unless...: Govt to SC
LIVE! Foreign citizen can't be deported unless...: Govt to SC

Why Sharad Pawar Has Not Joined BJP Yet
Why Sharad Pawar Has Not Joined BJP Yet

At this point at 85, Sharad Pawar is like a mature but ageing trapeze artist who is assessing if he will still land on his feet if he jumps from the safe perch of INDIA to the NDA.Can a Great Betrayal be presented as a tactical move?...

'Extremely ashamed': Girl who abused Modi apologises
'Extremely ashamed': Girl who abused Modi apologises

A 15-year-old girl, who appeared in a viral video abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has issued an apology, claiming she was "influenced" by a group at Jantar Mantar. She expressed embarrassment and shame, appealing for forgiveness....

'I get paid millions': Kangana slams trolls sharing her film clips
'I get paid millions': Kangana slams trolls sharing her film clips

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has criticised online users for employing clips from her films against her, arguing that such actions mislead young people. This comes after her controversial remarks labelling Gen Z protestors as...

J-K: 2 migrant labourers killed in Kulgam terror attack
J-K: 2 migrant labourers killed in Kulgam terror attack

Two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday evening. The victims, identified as Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their twenties, succumbed to their...