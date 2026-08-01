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Enraged by Insta pic with sister, 19-year-old stabs man to death

Sat, 01 August 2026
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A 22-year-old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in Shahjahanpur district, allegedly after posting a photo of himself with a woman from another religion on Instagram, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit told PTI that Gautam Maurya, a bicycle mechanic from Kamal-Lenpur village within the Kant police station limits, was returning from his fields at around 10 pm on Friday when Sameer Ali (19) and his associates attacked him.

Citing the case FIR, Dixit said Sameer stabbed Gautam multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot.

On hearing his screams, villagers caught hold of Sameer and handed him over to police.

When police took the accused to the fields on Saturday morning to search for the murder weapon, Sameer retrieved the knife he had discarded and attempted to flee after attacking a constable, the SP said.

Police fired in self-defence, with one bullet hitting the accused on his right leg, he said.

A video is also circulating on social media, in which the accused claims, "Gautam did something wrong to my sister, so I killed him."

When questioned by villagers, the accused said, "Yes, I killed him."

During questioning, the accused said he was enraged after seeing Gautam post a photo with his cousin sister on Instagram on July 12.

The accused is presently undergoing treatment at a government medical college. Three of his associates have also been detained for questioning, police said.  -- PTI

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