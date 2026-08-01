Don't mislead: Kangana hits back at trolls using her film clips

11:59

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed online users for using clips from her films against her and said such actions mislead the youth.



The actor has been in the limelight over the last few days after her comments against those who took part in the Cockroach Janata Party-led protests surfaced, in which she called Gen Z "generation gutter" and their videos from the agitation "puke-inducing".



In response, several users have been sharing clips of the actor from her films and other events, criticising her for the comments.



Ranaut shared a note on her Instagram story on Friday along with a video clip. "You want to use my movie character clips I get paid millions to play, high-profile show business events where I am surrounded by my own entourage and event planners, security forces, you want to use these to convince vulnerable teenagers that she can do the same on the road or in school functions or in dingy clubs? Is it the same thing," she wrote.



"Don't mislead the youth, it's not the same thing. Today you mislead others children tomorrow it will be yours," she added.



In an earlier post on Instagram, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi described videos of protestors at Jantar Mantar as a display of "filth, garbage and ugliness".



"So much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?" Ranaut said.



Ranaut's statements went viral on social media with many criticising the actor for her "crass comments". -- PTI