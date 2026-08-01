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Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earns Rs 165.85 cr in India

Sat, 01 August 2026
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Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has earned over Rs 150 crore gross in India at the box office.

Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on July 17.

The film went on to earn over Rs 70 crore in India during the opening weekend and also turned another release for the filmmaker to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office after Oppenheimer.

According to the estimates of the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 165.85 crore gross at the box office.

The Odyssey revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. 

Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively.

The film is based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, which has been previously adapted several times. 

In 1954, Ulysses, an Italian-American co-production, featured actor Kirk Douglas as the Greek hero. O Brother, Where Art Thou?, released in 2000, and was a loose, satirical adaptation directed by the Coen Brothers.

The Odyssey in 1997 was directed by Andrei Konchalovsky and was broadcast as a two-part miniseries.

It starred Armand Assante as the Greek king and Greta Scacchi as Penelope, and followed Odysseus's perilous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. -- PTI

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