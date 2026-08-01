China issues new rules amid row with Philippines over South China Sea

20:41

China on Saturday issued management measures for the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve in the disputed South China Sea, a move likely to further escalate its maritime row with the Philippines, which has counterclaims over the shoal.



The measures are a key step in safeguarding the diversity, stability and sustainability of the Huangyan Dao natural ecosystem, an official announcement said here tonight.



Under the rules, a routine patrol system will be established to promptly investigate and handle violations in accordance with the law.



Violators will be held accountable under relevant laws and regulations, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the rules jointly issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the China Coast Guard, and the Hainan provincial government.



Without prior approval, any activities such as fishing, mining, and the extraction of corals, coral reefs or giant clams that damage rare marine species and the natural ecosystem are prohibited, it said.



No individual or organisation may enter the reserve, except as otherwise provided by laws and regulations or for activities organised for conservation and management purposes, it said.



Earlier, the PLA Southern Theatre Command (STC) conducted a joint naval-air training exercise focusing on multiple realistic training subjects in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas on Saturday, the Chinese military said.



China claims most of the SCS as its own. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the area.



The latest row between Beijing and Manila started after the Philippines military last month accused the Chinese Coast Guard of injuring one of its sailors in a scuffle that broke out at the Second Thomas Shoal of the SCS claimed by both countries.



It accused the Chinese Coast Guard of injuring one of its sailors, an allegation denied by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.



Philippines asserts its sovereignty over the area specially after an international tribunal in 2016 dismissed China's claims.