Centre to release over Rs 2,117 crore worth of SDRF in advance to seven flood-hit states

20:06

The Central government has approved the advance release of its share of the State Disaster Response Fund, worth Rs 2,117.85 crore, to support seven flood-affected states during the ongoing monsoon season, an official statement said on Saturday.



Of the affected states, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Nagaland have already received the first instalment of the Central share for the financial year 2026-27.



"To ensure timely availability of funds for relief operations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the advance release of the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF to Himachal Pradesh and Odisha," the statement said.



Himachal Pradesh has been sanctioned 193.95 crore, and Odisha is to get 500 crore as their second instalments.



The advance release of first instalments has been approved for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Maharashtra by relaxing documentary requirements under applicable guidelines, considering the urgent need for resources for relief measures, the statement said.



The assistance approved for Arunachal Pradesh amounts to Rs 44.55 crore, for Assam Rs 379.35 crore, for Gujarat Rs 500 crore, and for Maharashtra Rs 500 crore.



"With this approval, a total of Rs 2,117.85 crore has been made available to the flood-affected states to strengthen their ongoing relief and response measures," the statement said.



Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) have already been deputed to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to assess damages. Two IMCT visits have been undertaken in Assam in view of the severity of the flood situation there, it said, adding, "On request of the Government of Nagaland, an IMCT is being constituted for the state."



The statement further said the Centre has been continuously monitoring the flood situation in close coordination with the state governments since the onset of the monsoon.



"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains committed to extending all necessary assistance to states for effective relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures and will continue to monitor the situation closely," it added. -- PTI