Assam Slaps NSA On Kaziranga Protest Leader After Bail

12:43

Indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley was detained under the National Security Act a day after securing bail in a case linked to protests against a proposed five-star hotel near the Kaziranga National Park.



Doley, who was arrested in Guwahati on July 13, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday in connection with a protest held in June. However, before he could be released, the state government issued an order under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980, directing that he be detained preventively and lodged in Golaghat District Jail.



According to an order issued by Assam's political (A) department, the government said it was satisfied that Doley's activities were 'prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as the security of the State.'



The order further stated that there was a 'real and imminent possibility' of Doley continuing such activities if released on bail, making preventive detention necessary in the interest of maintaining public order.



The National Security Act allows authorities to detain a person without trial for extended periods to prevent actions considered harmful to national security or public order.



Doley has emerged as one of the most prominent faces of the campaign against the proposed luxury hotel project near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kaziranga National Park.



Leading indigenous organisations, environmental groups and local residents have opposed the project, alleging that large-scale commercial construction close to the ecologically sensitive landscape could adversely affect wildlife habitat, elephant corridors and the fragile ecosystem surrounding the park.



The protesters have also questioned the environmental clearances granted to the project and demanded greater transparency in the approval process.



The Assam government has maintained that the proposed hospitality project is part of its strategy to strengthen high-end tourism infrastructure around Kaziranga, one of India's premier wildlife destinations.



Officials have repeatedly asserted that all statutory environmental norms are being followed and that development and conservation can coexist through sustainable planning. The government has also accused some protest groups of spreading misinformation about the project.



Apart from being an indigenous and peasants' rights activist, Doley had contested the April 2026 Assam assembly election from Bokakhat as an Opposition-backed candidate. He was defeated by senior Asom Gana Parishad leader and Assam Minister Atul Bora.



The invocation of the NSA against Doley is likely to intensify the political debate over dissent, environmental activism and the balance between conservation and development in Assam, with Opposition parties and civil society groups expected to question the use of preventive detention laws against a protest leader.



-- Sabir Nishat