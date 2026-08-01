Ask your own partymen not to use demeaning language: Raj to PM

19:21

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask members of his own party - BJP - not to use demeaning language against their opponents.



He also sought to know when will those, who ordered police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest in Delhi, apologise.



Speaking at an event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, the students' wing of the MNS, he said while NEET paper leak issue was just a trigger for the youth-led protest, the overwhelming response it received was due to the culmination of all grievances accumulated over the years.



"Not all the agitators were students, yet why did they protest?" he asked.



This is the outburst of the youth and it will continue to take place as it concerns their future, he said.



PM Modi on Friday said he and even his late mother were subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar in Delhi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over alleged NEET irregularities. He also said such "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided on the right path.



Referring to it, Thackeray said, "I agree with it (PM's statement). No one should use a language of such low level. But he should tell people of his own party."



The MNS chief said the BJP trolls target even icons, right from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi to the Thackerays.



Many actors say it is better not to express themselves because they are trolled, he added.



"Even they (BJP supporters) should be asked to stop (from using derogatory language). BJP troll teams started this. As you sow, so shall you reap," he said.



Even other people have mothers and they also should not be abused, he noted.



"Who will apologise for what the BJP did in the 12 years since they have been in power in the country," Thackeray asked.



"When will those who ordered police action against students apologise?" he sought to know.-- PTI