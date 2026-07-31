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Antilia bomb scare case: Court orders NIA to return seized vehicle used by Sachin Waze

Sat, 01 August 2026
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Mumbai police outside Antilia/Sahil Salvi/Rediff/File image
Mumbai police outside Antilia/Sahil Salvi/Rediff/File image
A special court in Mumbai on Friday ordered the NIA to return to the police department a car allegedly used by former police official Sachin Waze in the Antilia bomb scare incident.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had seized the Innova in 2021 and sent it to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Pune, for scientific examination. The CFSL later returned it to the NIA.

On Friday, special NIA judge Chakor Baviskar granted the Mumbai Police's plea seeking return of the car.

"If it remains as it is in the parking compound of the NIA, it will lose its utility and value," the court noted.

It also asked the police to execute an indemnity bond of Rs 5,00,000, and said the vehicle's identity will not be altered in any way.

Police will not dispose of the car and must produce it for legal purposes whenever directed by a competent authority, the judge said.

On February 25, 2021, an SUV with explosives inside was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'. -- PTI

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