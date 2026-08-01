Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Antilia bomb scare case: Charges framed against former cops Waze, Pradeep Sharma

Sat, 01 August 2026
Share:
18:49
Former cop Sachin Waze
Former cop Sachin Waze
A special NIA court in Mumbai on Saturday framed charges against former policemen Sachin Waze, Pradeep Sharma, and eight other accused in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

They will now face trial under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for murder as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Special National Investigation Agency court judge Chakor Baviskar framed the charges after the accused pleaded not guilty.

An SUV with explosives inside was found near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai on February 25, 2021. Businessman Mansukh Hiren, who claimed that the SUV had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Waze was arrested in the case a few days later. According to the NIA, he was involved in parking the SUV near Ambani's house, and the motive was to terrorize wealthy individuals and extort money to meet a Rs 100-crore monthly target allegedly set by a high-ranking political figure. The former 'encounter specialist' police officer also wanted to regain his "lost glory" as a "super cop", the agency said.

The NIA further claimed that Waze subsequently conspired to eliminate Hiran because he refused to take the blame for the explosives and was considered a "weak link" who could expose the conspiracy. PTI

TOP STORIES

Mountaineering legend 'Nims' Purja killed in avalanche
Mountaineering legend 'Nims' Purja killed in avalanche

Veteran Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja, 43, has died in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit Baltistan. He was part of a 10-member climbing team caught in the avalanche at 7,000 metres. Three bodies have...

LIVE! Ask your partymen not to use demeaning language: Raj to PM
LIVE! Ask your partymen not to use demeaning language: Raj to PM

Rahul booked over Ram temple 'chanda chori' skit at Parl
Rahul booked over Ram temple 'chanda chori' skit at Parl

Varanasi Police have registered a case against Lok Sabha MPs Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav, and Awadhesh Prasad for allegedly insulting Sanatan Dharma and hurting religious sentiments during an opposition protest in Parliament. The FIR was...

Jaismine, Preeti strike CWG gold, Jadumani takes silver
Jaismine, Preeti strike CWG gold, Jadumani takes silver

Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria delivered double delight for India with commanding gold-medal victories, while Jadumani Singh added a silver to cap another successful day for the country's boxing contingent.

Why Sharad Pawar Has Not Joined BJP Yet
Why Sharad Pawar Has Not Joined BJP Yet

At this point at 85, Sharad Pawar is like a mature but ageing trapeze artist who is assessing if he will still land on his feet if he jumps from the safe perch of INDIA to the NDA.Can a Great Betrayal be presented as a tactical move?...