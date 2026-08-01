Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price cut by over Rs 200

Sat, 01 August 2026
Share:
08:51
image
The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata, effective Saturday, sources said.

A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata from today. No change in domestic cylinder prices.

Earlier last month, oil marketing companies reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, slashing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 2,930 per cylinder.

Prices have been reduced by Rs 183.50, effective July 1.

In addition to the cut in commercial LPG rates, oil marketing companies have also lowered the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13.

Following the revision, the retail price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 808.50, sources said.

The latest reduction in commercial LPG prices comes after a series of price changes in recent months. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

I forgive those who abused me, my mother: Modi on protesters
I forgive those who abused me, my mother: Modi on protesters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated he and his late mother were subjected to abusive language during NEET irregularity protests at Jantar Mantar. He expressed understanding for societal anguish but emphasised forgiving and guiding the...

LIVE! Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by over Rs 200
LIVE! Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by over Rs 200

Terrorists target non-local labourers in J-K; 1 killed
Terrorists target non-local labourers in J-K; 1 killed

A labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident involved assailants targeting non-local workers, highlighting a recurring pattern of...

Pathirage wins CWG Javelin gold; Neeraj, Yashvir take silver, bronze
Pathirage wins CWG Javelin gold; Neeraj, Yashvir take silver, bronze

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra secured a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a season-best throw of 85.83m. Debutant Yashvir Singh surprised with a personal best of 85.41m on his final attempt, earning a bronze...

Vande Bharat's first live heart transport saves patient
Vande Bharat's first live heart transport saves patient

In a highly sensitive and time-bound mission, a live donor heart was successfully transported aboard a Vande Bharat train from Surat to Ahmedabad on Friday for transplantation at a prominent cardiac teaching hospital in Gujarat's...