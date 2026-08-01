19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price cut by over Rs 200

08:51

Prices have been reduced by Rs 183.50, effective July 1.





In addition to the cut in commercial LPG rates, oil marketing companies have also lowered the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13.





Following the revision, the retail price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 808.50, sources said.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata, effective Saturday, sources said.A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata from today. No change in domestic cylinder prices.Earlier last month, oil marketing companies reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, slashing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 2,930 per cylinder.The latest reduction in commercial LPG prices comes after a series of price changes in recent months. --