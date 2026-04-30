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Probe sought into RR skipper's vaping visuals during IPL

Thu, 30 April 2026
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A women's group on Thursday demanded an inquiry into visuals purportedly showing cricketer Riyan Parag using a vape-like device during an IPL match, and questioned whether the incident was part of an attempt to normalise banned products.

Mothers Against Vaping, a collective of mothers advocating against the promotion of new-age nicotine devices such as vapes and e-cigarettes, has sought a thorough investigation into the incident..

The incident took place on April 28 during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. The video, captured during a live broadcast, appeared to show the 24-year-old vaping inside the dressing room.

While the BCCI officials have sought an explanation from the team's captain, the group expressed its concerns over no formal notice issued against the player so far.

Citing provisions of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, the group said electronic cigarettes are banned in India, including their production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement.

It also rejected claims in some reports that vaping indoors falls in a "grey zone", calling such assertions "misinformation".

"Union Health Ministry has also clarified that possession of e-cigarettes in any form or quantity is a violation of the law. The law clearly specifies that violation can attract imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 50,000, or both, while contravention of the wider prohibition can attract imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both, with higher punishment for repeat offences," the group said in its statement.

"In India, the law must stand above all else. Whether one is a celebrity or a common citizen, the same rules must apply," the group's spokesperson said, adding that public figures should not be allowed to make a mockery of a product category that India has already banned in the interest of public health. -- PTI

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