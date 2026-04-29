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TVK chief Vijay visits Shirdi temple

Wed, 29 April 2026
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Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Wednesday visited the Saibaba temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra.

Wearing a blue shirt and denims, the founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam offered prayers at the temple.

A large number of fans gathered outside for a glimpse of the actor, who waved at them.

Prior to this, Vijay visited the Murugan temple at Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu.

The actor is reportedly on a spiritual tour ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections results on May 4. The elections were held in the state on April 23.

Vijay is also awaiting the release of his new film Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The film is embroiled in legal hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). -- PTI

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