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Trump rejects Iran's offer, says blockade to stay until...

Wed, 29 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump in an exclusive interview to Axios on Wednesday, said that he would continue to keep the naval blockade until Iran agrees to deal with the United States by addressing America's concerns about the nuclear program.

As per Axios, Trump is rejecting the Iranian proposal to first open the Strait of Hormuz and lift the blockade, while postponing the nuclear talks to a later stage.

Trump told Axios he saw the blockade as "somewhat more effective than the bombing," and, as sources said, he had yet to order any kinetic action as of Tuesday night.

"The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told Axios.

This comes on the heels of POTUS posting an AI-generated meme of himself holding a gun with a warning to Iran and the tagline, "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY."

While, as of now, Donald Trump sees continuing the blockade as his primary source of leverage, according to Axios, sources said that he would consider military action if Iran still doesn't cave.

However, Trump declined to discuss any military plans in Wednesday's phone interview with Axios. -- ANI

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