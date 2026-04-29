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Thunderstorms, rain bring relief from heat across Bengal as polls conclude

Wed, 29 April 2026
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Thunderstorms accompanied by rain brought relief from the heat across several districts of West Bengal on Wednesday evening, the India meteorological department said.

Most districts experienced rain with gusty winds towards the evening, as the two-phase assembly elections drew to a close, it said.

The IMD said thunderstorms and rain with gusty winds are likely in most districts of the state, with heavy rainfall expected in the sub-Himalayan districts, till May 3.

Several western districts, including Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Paschim Medinipur, have been experiencing high daytime temperatures, with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius at many places.

Due to a favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms are very likely across the state for the next one week, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph are likely in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur, till May 3, it said.

Heavy rainfall could occur in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar till May 3, it added. -- PTI

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